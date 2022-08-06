site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Tony Kemp: Not in Saturday's lineup
Kemp won't start Saturday's game against the Giants.
Kemp's off day here against Carlos Rodon means he's now been on the bench against the last seven lefties the Athletics have faced. Chad Pinder will get the nod in left field.
