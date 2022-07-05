site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Tony Kemp: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Kemp is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Kemp has just nine hits in 50 at-bats against lefties this season, so he will take a seat with left-hander Yusei Kikuchi starting for Toronto. Chad Pinder will take Kemp's place in left field.
