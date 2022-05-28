site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Tony Kemp: Not starting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
May 28, 2022
Kemp isn't starting Saturday against the Rangers.
Kemp went just 1-for-4 with a run and two strikeouts Friday, and he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Sheldon Neuse will start at second base while Chad Pinder takes over in left field.
