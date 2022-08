Kemp went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a walk in a loss to the Astros on Sunday.

The veteran gave the Athletics a glimmer of hope in the ninth inning when his timely knock plated Cal Stevenson, but that would be the final run of the game for the Athletics. Kemp's multi-hit effort was his third in the last four games, and he's now reached safely in eight consecutive starts, a stretch during which he owns a .300 average and .400 on-base percentage.