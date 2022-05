Kemp is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

With southpaw Robbie Ray on the hill for Seattle, the lefty-hitting Kemp will take a seat for the series finale after going 3-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and three runs out of the leadoff spot in Tuesday's win. Sheldon Neuse will spell Kemp at the keystone in Wednesday's matinee.