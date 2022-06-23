Kemp isn't starting Thursday's game against the Mariners.
Kemp has started mainly against right-handed pitchers this season, and he'll get a breather with southpaw Robbie Ray on the mound for Seattle on Thursday. Jonah Bride is shifting to second base while Sheldon Neuse starts at the hot corner.
