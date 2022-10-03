site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-tony-kemp-on-bench-against-southpaw-856667 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Tony Kemp: On bench against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kemp isn't starting Monday against the Angels.
Kemp will take a seat for a second consecutive game since left-hander Patrick Sandoval is starting for the Halos on Monday. Seth Brown is taking over in left field and batting fifth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read