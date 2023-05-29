Kemp is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.

Kemp started at second base in four of the past five games but failed to break out of his season-long slumber at the dish, as he went hitless in nine at-bats and reached base twice in 11 plate appearances. He'll cede his spot in the lineup Monday to the newly recalled Jonah Bride, who will man third base while Jace Peterson shifts over to the keystone. If Bride can offer a spark at the plate in what will be his season debut with the big club, Kemp could soon find himself out of the lineup against right-handed pitching on a more regular basis.