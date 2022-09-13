site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Tony Kemp: Out against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kemp is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Rangers.
Kemp heads to the bench with southpaw Cole Ragans on the hill for Texas. Jonah Bride will start at the keystone and hit sixth.
