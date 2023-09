Kemp is not in the lineup Sunday versus the Padres.

Kemp will end up starting in only one game of the three game series against the Padres. Though, he did record an at-bat Sept. 15 when he did not start. A lefty started that game for the Padres, and their primary today seems to be lefty Ken Waldichuk with righty Joe Boyle as the opener. Esteury Ruiz will play in the left fielder's place.