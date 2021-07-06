Kemp is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Astros and lefty Framber Valdez, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kemp's strong month of June helped him get more time against left-handed starters, but he'll take a seat against Valdez to start the series. Chad Pinder, Ramon Laureano and Stephen Piscotty will align the outfield from left to right Tuesday.