Kemp is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

The 31-year-old was on the bench Saturday with righty Hunter Greene on the mound for Cincinnati, and the second baseman is sitting again Sunday against lefty Nick Lodolo. Kemp has gone 4-for-40 across his past 12 contests, and his playing time could dwindle further without a turnaround soon. Jordan Diaz will man the keystone in his place Sunday.