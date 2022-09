Kemp went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Kemp's sixth-inning blast plated Nick Allen and brought the A's within a run at the time. The 30-year-old has now gone deep in back-to-back games and is on a late-season tear that shows no sign of abating -- factoring in Wednesday's production, Kemp boasts a .328 average, .905 OPS, six extra-base hits (three doubles, one triple, two home runs) and 12 RBI across his last 16 games.