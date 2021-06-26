Kemp is the leading candidate to handle leadoff duties against right-handed pitching while Mark Canha (hip) remains on the injured list, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The lefty-swinging Kemp has already been on a surge at the plate, as he extended his on-base streak to 14 games by drawing a walk in Friday's loss to the Giants. He's also been highly successful in his limited opportunities at the top of the order this season, forging a .474 average and .521 wOBA across 26 plate appearances in that split. More frequent deployment in the leadoff role over the short term should certainly spike Kemp's run-scoring opportunities if he continues to get on base at a similar clip.