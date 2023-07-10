Kemp went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a walk in a loss to the Red Sox on Sunday.

The veteran found his way back atop the order and hit safely for the seventh time in the last nine games. Kemp's steal, his fourth over that span, also brought him to within two of tying the career-best 11 he swipe a year ago. While he enters the All-Star break just under the Mendoza Line at .197, the 31-year-old will begin the second half trending in the right direction after producing a .306/.375/.458 slash line with a double, two triples, two home runs and seven RBI across the 82 plate appearances covering his last 21 games before the pause in play.