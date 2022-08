Kemp went 3-for-4 with a two-run double, another two-bagger and two runs in a win over the Nationals on Tuesday.

Kemp enjoyed a much-needed breakout out of the top of the order, and his third-inning two-bagger plated Nick Allen and Cal Stevenson to snap a 4-4 tie. The veteran is still plagued by a lackluster .226/.302/.310 slash line, but he's now laced a career-high 21 doubles and is seven RBI away from eclipsing the career-high 37 he tallied a season ago.