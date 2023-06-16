Kemp went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run in a loss to the Rays on Thursday.

Kemp got his first start since June 11 and drew multiple free passes for the fourth time this season. The struggling veteran had been mired in an 0-for-23 slump that encompassed his previous 12 games, so the eventful night at the plate was a welcome sight. Despite his ugly .150 batting average and .459 OPS, Kemp's 12.4 percent strikeout rate is considerably above average and his 11.2 percent walk rate is the third highest of his career.