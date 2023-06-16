Kemp went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run in a loss to the Rays on Thursday.

Kemp drew his first start in the last four games and was productive with the help of his fourth multi-walk game of the season. The struggling veteran had been mired in an 0-for-23 slump that encompassed his previous 12 games going into Thursday, so the eventful night at the plate was an especially welcome sight. Despite his ugly .150 average and .459 OPS, Kemp's 12.4 percent strikeout rate is considerably above average and his 11.2 percent walk rate is the third highest of his career.