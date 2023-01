Kemp agreed to a one-year, $3.725 million contract with the A's on Friday to avoid arbitration, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 31-year-old made just over $1 million last season, and he'll more than triple that figure in 2023, which is his final year of arbitration eligibility. Kemp played in a career-high 147 games last year and had a .235/.307/.334 slash line with seven home runs, 46 RBI and 11 stolen bases.