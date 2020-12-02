Kemp signed a one-year, $1.05 million contract with the Athletics on Tuesday to avoid arbitration, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 29-year-old was acquired by Oakland during last offseason and had a .247/.363/.301 slash line with five doubles and three stolen bases in 49 games (114 plate appearances) during the shortened season. Kemp unsurprisingly saw most of his time at second base, though he also played some left field and served as the designated hitter. Barring any outside additions, he could enter spring training as the favorite to start at second base on the strong side of a platoon.