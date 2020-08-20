Kemp isn't starting Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Kemp went hitless with one walk and two strikeouts over his last 10 at-bats, and he'll take a breather for the series finale against Arizona. Chad Pinder will start at second base Thursday, batting eighth.
