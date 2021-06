Kemp is in the starting lineup Sunday against Kansas City, playing second base and batting ninth, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kemp has received the bulk of his starts against right-handed starters this season, but he'll get the nod against southpaw Kris Bubic on Sunday. Kemp has enjoyed a strong month of June so far, going 10-for-30 with a triple, homer, six RBI and eight runs scored across nine games.