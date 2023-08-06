Kemp (rib) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Kemp hasn't started since exiting Wednesday's 10-1 loss to the Dodgers with a rib contusion, but he made a cameo off the bench in Saturday's 2-1 win. He entered the game as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the eighth and drew a walk, then played left field for the final frame. The injury could be behind Kemp at this point, as his continued absence from the lineup may be a result of him losing his spot in the everyday outfield after Esteury Ruiz returned from the 10-day injured list Saturday.