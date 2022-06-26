Kemp went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a homer, two RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's win over Kansas City.

Kemp had an excellent day at the plate, scoring on a Seth Brown single in the first and again when Brown grounded out to short in the third. Kemp tagged home once more on a two-run blast in the eight that put the Royals up 8-4. It was his first home run since May 9. Until Friday, Kemp had been on a cold streak, going hitless in six straight games. He now has four total hits in his last two games and raised his batting average to .231.