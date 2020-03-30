Athletics' Tony Kemp: Set for platoon role at keystone
Kemp, who hit .345 (10-for-29) over 10 Cactus League games before spring training was suspended, appears to have secured a platoon role at second base alongside Franklin Barreto to open the 2020 season, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Kemp entered camp with good odds of securing that exact role, and his performance in Cactus League action served to definitively strengthen his job prospects. The 28-year-old forged a versatile stat line during exhibition play, recording a double, a home run, two RBI, four walks, a stolen base and seven runs. The left-handed hitting Kemp is slated to see time versus right-handed pitching, against which he slugged seven of his eight home runs last season and 13 of his 14 overall in the last three campaigns.
