site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-tony-kemp-sits-against-lefty-829734 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Tony Kemp: Sits against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kemp is not in Sunday's lineup against the Red Sox, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Kemp heads to the bench against lefty Rich Hill. Sheldon Neuse starts at second base while Seth Brown gets the start at first base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read