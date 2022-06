Kemp is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With the Red Sox and Athletics playing a day game after a night game along with Boston bringing a southpaw (Rich Hill) to the mound, the lefty-hitting Kemp will take a seat for the first time since June 5. Jonah Bride replaces Kemp at second base, while left fielder Chad Pinder takes over as Oakland's leadoff hitter.