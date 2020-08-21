Kemp will sit for the second straight day against southpaw Andrew Heaney and the Angels on Friday.
Kemp had started eight straight games against eight straight righties before heading to the bench against a pair of southpaws. Chad Pinder gets the nod at second base in his absence.
