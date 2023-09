Kemp is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

After starting in left field and leading off while going 1-for-4 at the dish in Saturday's 2-1 win, the lefty-hitting Kemp will retreat to the bench Sunday while the Halos bring southpaw Tyler Anderson to the hill. Aledmys Diaz will spell Kemp in left field while center fielder Esteury Ruiz serves as Oakland's table setter.