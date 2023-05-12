site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Tony Kemp: Sitting against southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Kemp is not in the starting lineup for Friday's tilt against Texas.
Kemp will take a seat against left-hander Martin Perez. Jordan Diaz will handle second-base duties and hit sixth.
