Kemp went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run in a win over the White Sox on Thursday.

It was an unusual night all the way around for Kemp, considering he hit out of the No. 5 spot in the order for only the third time all season and proceeded to belt only his fourth long ball of the campaign. Kemp got off to a quiet start in August, but he's heated up over the last six games by going 5-for-11 with two doubles, Thursday's homer, two RBI, two walks and Thursday's pair of runs.