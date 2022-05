Kemp went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Tigers on Monday.

Kemp's third-inning blast off Michael Pineda was the veteran's first homer of the season and opened the scoring on the night. Perhaps the long ball will serve to reignite Kemp's moribund bat, as he entered Monday stuck in a 1-for-19 funk that had encompassed his prior six games and led to a 45-point drop in batting average.