Kemp went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run in a loss to the Angels on Sunday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.

Kemp operated out of the top of the order for the first time this season and generated his second multi-hit effort in the last three contests. The veteran has shown a propensity for hard contact during that small sample, recording a double, Sunday's triple and a solo home run, with the latter two qualifying as his first of the year in those respective categories. While he doesn't possess a true everyday role at present, Kemp's .392 on-base percentage and three steals in four attempts are a big part of what affords him some fantasy value in AL-only formats and deep mixed leagues, and his recent modest flurry of extra-base hits would certainly boost it even further if it persisted over a longer sample.