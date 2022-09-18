Kemp went 3-for-5 with a triple, two stolen bases and three runs in a win over the Astros on Saturday.

The veteran put together a textbook leadoff effort, serving as a constant thorn in the side of Astros pitching throughout the game. Kemp scored both the first and final runs of the game for Oakland, and he also crossed the plate on Seth Brown's critical three-run home run in the fifth inning that gave Oakland a 6-4 lead. The three runs pushed him to a new career high of 55, while the pair of key thefts boosted his total in that category to 10, also a new high-water mark. Kemp now has a trio of multi-hit efforts in three of his last seven games alone, a span during which he's posted a .346 average and 1.164 OPS.