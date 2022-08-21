Kemp, who went 2-for-4 with a two-run single and a run in an extra-inning win over the Mariners on Saturday, is now hitting .323 (10-for-31) over his last nine games.

The veteran has four multi-hit efforts over that span when factoring in Saturday's production, and some of the other components of his fantasy-friendly line include six RBI, five walks and one steal. Kemp's season average still sits at a lackluster .222, but thanks to his recent surge, that's actually the highest it's been since June 27.