Kemp went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Angels on Wednesday.

The veteran led off and provided one of the few productive nights at the plate for a largely moribund Athletics offense. Kemp has been wielding a mostly productive bat for the last month-plus, posting a .286 average, .790 OPS, nine extra-base hits and 17 RBI over his last 28 games, all while striking out a tiny 6.1 percent clip in that sample. Both his RBI and stolen-base production are also at a career-best level this season, as Kemp has set new high-water marks with 45 runs driven in and 11 thefts (in 12 attempts) across 141 games.