Kemp went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a stolen base, a run scored and a hit-by-pitch in Friday's 3-1 win over the Mariners.

Kemp has hit safely in each of the last two games since snapping an 0-for-14 skid. He was involved in the Athletics' first two runs Friday, scoring the first and knocking in the second with a single. The 30-year-old is up to a .220/.301/.280 slash line with six steals, two home runs, 13 RBI, 26 runs scored and nine doubles through 282 plate appearances. Between second base and left field, Kemp should continue to draw fairly steady playing time.