Kemp went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Padres while also drawing a walk.

Kemp singled in each of his first two at-bats but was left stranded on each occasion as Oakland fell behind early. He later walked and swiped a bag, marking his third steal in his last seven games. It was also Kemp's first multi-hit game since Aug. 25 and he's still batting just .194 this month with one homer, three RBI and three runs scored following Saturday's performance.