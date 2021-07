Kemp is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland.

Two of Kemp, Seth Brown and Stephen Piscotty have typically manned the corner-outfield spots for the Athletics of late, but Mark Canha's return from the injured list will leave only one opening in Oakland's regular outfield moving forward. Kemp and Piscotty will be the odd men out Sunday, as Brown sticks in the lineup in right field as Oakland's No. 9 hitter.