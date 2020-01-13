Athletics' Tony Kemp: Traded to Oakland
Kemp was traded from the Cubs to the Athletics for an undisclosed return Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Kemp filled a bench role for the Astros and Cubs last season but didn't do much at the plate, hitting .212/.291/.380 in 279 plate appearances. With the ability to play second base and all three outfield positions, Kemp should be a useful bench piece for the always-creative Athletics this season, but he's unlikely to play enough to be much of a fantasy asset or to hit well enough if he does get unexpected time.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...
-
Tracker: Rays deal prospect to pad depth
From what the Shogo Akiyama signing means for the Reds outfield to what Luis Robert's long-term...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Fantasy baseball: 1B/DH sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...