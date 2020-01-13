Kemp was traded from the Cubs to the Athletics for an undisclosed return Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kemp filled a bench role for the Astros and Cubs last season but didn't do much at the plate, hitting .212/.291/.380 in 279 plate appearances. With the ability to play second base and all three outfield positions, Kemp should be a useful bench piece for the always-creative Athletics this season, but he's unlikely to play enough to be much of a fantasy asset or to hit well enough if he does get unexpected time.