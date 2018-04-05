Thompson was picked up off waivers by Oakland on Thursday.

Thompson only spent a couple days in the Yankees' organization and was made available to waivers when the club sent him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday. The 27-year-old appeared in 27 games for the Dodgers last season, hitting just .122/.218/.265 over 55 plate appearances. He is unlikely to see regular playing time at the major-league level.