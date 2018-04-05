Athletics' Trayce Thompson: Claimed off waivers by Oakland
Thompson was picked up off waivers by Oakland on Thursday.
Thompson only spent a couple days in the Yankees' organization and was made available to waivers when the club sent him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday. The 27-year-old appeared in 27 games for the Dodgers last season, hitting just .122/.218/.265 over 55 plate appearances. He is unlikely to see regular playing time at the major-league level.
More News
-
Yankees' Trayce Thompson: Officially sent to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Trayce Thompson: Picked up by Yankees•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Designated for assignment•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Returns to lineup•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Out with illness•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Brought back to majors•
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...