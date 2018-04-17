Athletics' Trayce Thompson: Designated for assignment yet again
Thompson was designated for assignment Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Thompson was removed from the roster in order to make room for Trevor Cahill. If he gets claimed by another team, it will be his fourth organization in a month after being part of the Dodgers', Yankees' and Athletics' organizations. The 27-year-old's career numbers (.232/.307/.440 in 154 major-league games) are likely strong enough to earn him another shot somewhere, but they clearly haven't been enough to make him an indispensable part of any one team.
