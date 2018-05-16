Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Activated ahead of start
Cahill (elbow) was activated from the disabled list Wednesday and will start the same day against Boston.
Cahill missed just one start due to an elbow impingement. In four starts for the Athletics so far this season, Cahill has a stellar 2.25 ERA, and it's well supported by his peripherals. He's striking out 33.7 percent of batters while walking just 6.5 percent. The 30-year-old has a nine-year track record of putting up numbers nowhere near as good as those, so there's plenty of reason to be skeptical, but he's certainly turned himself into an interesting arm. In a corresponding move, Jake Smolinski was optioned to Triple-A Nashville.
