Cahill (Achilles) was reinstated from the 10-day DL prior to his start against Houston on Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

As expected, Cahill will return from the disabled list after tossing four scoreless innings with Triple-A Nashville on Saturday. The right-hander will be making his first big-league start since June 2. Over 48.2 innings this year, he's posted a 2.77 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with a 47:11 K:BB. In a corresponding move, Chris Bassitt was optioned to Nashville.