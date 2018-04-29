Cahill (1-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits while walking one and striking out five across six innings to take the loss Sunday against the Astros.

Cahill managed to keep the Astros' bats in check with a George Springer home run begin the only true damage he allowed. He has had some surprising success in three starts this season, not allowing more than three earned runs in any of them and pitching six or more innings in two of the three. While he may not maintain a 3.00 ERA and 1.00 WHIP all season, his 21.7 K-BB% and 60 percent groundball rate indicate that he is deserving of his good results.