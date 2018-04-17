Cahill was recalled from Triple-A Nashville ahead of his season debut Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The move was an expected one as Cahill's scheduled start had already been announced. His debut had been delayed by a few weeks as he didn't join the team until the middle of spring training. The 30-year-old threw 84 innings for the Padres and Royals last season, struggling to a 4.93 ERA, though his 4.16 xFIP indicated that he got rather unlucky, so he has a shot to be a usable back-end starter in deeper leagues.