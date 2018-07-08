Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Candidate to start Thursday vs. Astros
Cahill (Achilles) could be activated from the 10-day disabled list t start Thursday's game against the Astros, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Cahill dazzled during his rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Nashville, covering four scoreless frames and giving up three hits and a walk while striking out seven. The right-hander was limited to 65 pitches in the contest, however, so the Athletics could look to cap him in the 90-to-100 range if he's activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of the All-Star break. Prior to landing on the shelf with the injury in early June, Cahill had rattled off a 2.77 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 48.2 innings. He may be worth stashing in leagues where available now that he's nearing full health and his return to the rotation is seemingly imminent.
