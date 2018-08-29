Cahill allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and six walks across 3.1 innings in a no-decision against the Astros on Wednesday. He struck out two.

Cahill struggled to find the strike zone in this one, issuing a season-high six free passes while walking at least one batter in every inning he appeared in. His night ended just one out into the fourth frame after he walked in the go-ahead run -- his third walk of the inning -- marking his shortest outing of the season. The right-hander still owns a solid 3.60 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 17 starts (95 innings) on the year. He'll look to bounce-back in his next start, which will come at home against a tough Yankees team.