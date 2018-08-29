Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Chased in fourth inning against Astros
Cahill allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and six walks across 3.1 innings in a no-decision against the Astros on Wednesday. He struck out two.
Cahill struggled to find the strike zone in this one, issuing a season-high six free passes while walking at least one batter in every inning he appeared in. His night ended just one out into the fourth frame after he walked in the go-ahead run -- his third walk of the inning -- marking his shortest outing of the season. The right-hander still owns a solid 3.60 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 17 starts (95 innings) on the year. He'll look to bounce-back in his next start, which will come at home against a tough Yankees team.
More News
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Falters against Twins•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Turns in gem vs. Astros•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Exits after 4.2 innings•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Whiffs 10 in scoreless start•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Quality start in win Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Earns win despite rough outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....