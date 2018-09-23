Cahill (back) will start Sunday's game against the Twins, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cahill hasn't pitched since Sept. 9 after experiencing some upper-back discomfort, but the Athletics cleared him to start the series finale after he completed a 35-pitch bullpen session Wednesday without incident. With their magic number sitting at one entering Sunday's contest, the Athletics will hope Cahill can give them some quality innings in his return to action as the team looks to punch its playoff ticket. Over his 10 outings since the All-Star break, Cahill has posted a 4.47 ERA and 43:26 K:BB across 50.1 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories