Cahill is dealing with a back issue and may not be able to start Saturday against the Rays, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It's unclear when Cahill picked up the injury, but it could help explain his poor start against the Rangers his last time out (three runs with six walks in 2.2 innings). The right-hander has been receiving treatment all week for a rhomboid muscle issue on the right side of his upper back, and he said he's taking things day-to-day. Should Cahill not be able to take the hill, Liam Hendriks would probably lead a bullpen game in his place.